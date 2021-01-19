Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.26.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

