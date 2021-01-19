Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Reduced by Analyst

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marriott International in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.91.

MAR stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $150.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.25 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 213.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369,482 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after acquiring an additional 138,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,855,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after acquiring an additional 465,520 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

