Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Lifted by Raymond James

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Raymond James lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the natural resource company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NYSE:FCX opened at $30.35 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.18 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 688.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.