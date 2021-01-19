Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.24.

NYSE JWN opened at $36.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 23.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

