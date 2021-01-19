Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Cap of $143.26 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $143.26 million and $19.95 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00044733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00116469 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00513545 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,946,545,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars.

