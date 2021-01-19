Raymond James Analysts Give Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) a $36.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.37.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $23.14. 16,309,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,999,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after buying an additional 1,232,840 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,816,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,665,000 after buying an additional 784,203 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,768,000 after buying an additional 736,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,520,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,612,000 after buying an additional 216,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.