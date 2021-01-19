Raymond James Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $10.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.97.

IVPAF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 207,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

