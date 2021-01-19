Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.00.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock opened at C$87.14 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$43.25 and a twelve month high of C$117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total value of C$1,768,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,391,888.22. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.10, for a total transaction of C$1,071,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,706,095.70. Insiders sold a total of 128,279 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,311 over the last 90 days.

About Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

