Raymond James Raises Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$21.00

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.10.

OVV stock traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$21.70. 197,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,267. The company has a market cap of C$5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$24.28.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

