Raymond James Trims OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Target Price to C$3.50

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OGC. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.25 to C$2.65 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

TSE:OGC traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.32. 937,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,865. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. OceanaGold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$130.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.35 million. On average, analysts predict that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,960.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

