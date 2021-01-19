Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 77 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 54.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

CTAS opened at $326.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $369.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.59.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.