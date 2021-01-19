Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,825,745 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,424,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 107.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,019,000 after acquiring an additional 612,525 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in FLIR Systems by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 640,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 593,282 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 4,264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 462,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 451,565 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLIR shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $39.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

