Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,821,000 after acquiring an additional 101,472 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after acquiring an additional 53,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 179.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. The stock had a trading volume of 28,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

