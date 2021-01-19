Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,810. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85.

