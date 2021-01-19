Reitz Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $132,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period.

DEF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.42. 849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,690. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $59.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

