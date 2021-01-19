Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $576.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.41 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $80.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $93.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

