Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hyatt Hotels Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on H. Bank of America increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Longbow Research downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of H opened at $70.94 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.61 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $877,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,904,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

