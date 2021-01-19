Reviewing InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) & Ivivi Technologies (OTCMKTS:IVVI)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Ivivi Technologies (OTCMKTS:IVVI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Ivivi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InMode and Ivivi Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million 11.99 $61.15 million $1.60 36.64 Ivivi Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Ivivi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Ivivi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 32.57% 28.56% 24.14% Ivivi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for InMode and Ivivi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ivivi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

InMode presently has a consensus target price of $47.75, indicating a potential downside of 18.54%. Given InMode’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe InMode is more favorable than Ivivi Technologies.

Summary

InMode beats Ivivi Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, and India, as well as indirectly through distributors in 46 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Ivivi Technologies Company Profile

Ivivi Technologies, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialize of proprietary electrotherapeutic technologies for the non-invasive treatment of acute and chronic disorders of soft tissue. The company was founded on March 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Northvale, NJ.

