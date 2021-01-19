Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 137,225 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $15,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESPR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 230.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.08.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,180. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $698.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.