Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Purchases 80,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.6% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $19,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768,168. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BSX shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

