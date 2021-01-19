Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Sells 5,000 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $3,974,709.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.28. The stock had a trading volume of 29,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,940. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.87.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXAS. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.20.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

