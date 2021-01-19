RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in RingCentral by 693.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 179.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $372.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.78 and a 200-day moving average of $300.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $405.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.19 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total transaction of $15,948,278.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,548,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,358 shares of company stock valued at $65,568,833. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.46.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

