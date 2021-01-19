Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 235 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $18,099,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

NYSE JNJ traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.61. 247,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,384,970. The firm has a market cap of $428.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $161.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

