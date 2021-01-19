Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 3,517 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in CSX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 20,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.93. The stock had a trading volume of 81,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.