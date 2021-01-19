Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price target (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.38.

GOOGL traded up $67.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,794.96. The stock had a trading volume of 87,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,764.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,613.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,843.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.