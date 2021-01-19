Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 1,339 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1,391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,260,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,163,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,276,000 after purchasing an additional 446,931 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,581,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,987,000 after purchasing an additional 329,424 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 407,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 140,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,300. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

