Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,542 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

KB stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. 4,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,170. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The bank reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.