Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $101.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 92,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,130. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

