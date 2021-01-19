Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 60 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.30.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.93. The stock had a trading volume of 132,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,860. The company has a market capitalization of $325.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $341.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total value of $9,953,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,214,023,755.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 464,758 shares of company stock worth $146,813,045. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.