Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.69. 88,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.17. The firm has a market cap of $155.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

