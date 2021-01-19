Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RHHBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roche from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Roche from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Roche stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,054. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Roche by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 59,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Roche by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Roche by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 145,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 1.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Roche by 4.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

