Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 325 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 325 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 345 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 357.07.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

