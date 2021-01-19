Roth Capital Raises Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Price Target to $1.90

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $1.50 to $1.90 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $92.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 140.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

