Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Acquires 209,559 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,559 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 9.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $474,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $511,715,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.81. 632,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,123,253. The company has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

