Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays raised Royal Caribbean Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

NYSE:RCL traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.23. The company had a trading volume of 109,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,851. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,820,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.