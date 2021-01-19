Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Holdings Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

