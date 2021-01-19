Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Increased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $25,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $92.36. 6,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,370. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.37. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

