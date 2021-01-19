Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $215.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.13.

Get Seagen alerts:

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,082. Seagen has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 21,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.28, for a total value of $3,810,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,145 shares of company stock valued at $41,167,846 over the last 90 days. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.