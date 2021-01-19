Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

OTCMKTS SMLR traded up $6.68 on Tuesday, reaching $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,173. The firm has a market cap of $594.14 million, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. Semler Scientific has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $95.00.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 67.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semler Scientific will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

