SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SGS from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SGS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SGS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

SGS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,988. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13. SGS has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

