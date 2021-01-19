Shake Shack Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s FY2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $78.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of SHAK opened at $111.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.39. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $116.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 2,920 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 13,596 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,020,243.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,914,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,676 shares of company stock worth $34,422,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

