Short Interest in AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Grows By 19.4%

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. AB Volvo has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $26.38.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. Research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLVLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

