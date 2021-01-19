Short Interest in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Drops By 14.3%

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OCX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. 91,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,820. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in OncoCyte by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,768 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 280,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 193,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 269,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 59,985 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

