Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Declines By 28.3%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,100 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the December 15th total of 364,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 155.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 470,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 286,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SeaChange International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SeaChange International by 20.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 222,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,644 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SeaChange International by 358.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 155,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 185.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 115,552 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEAC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,232,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,070. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.45.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 19.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

