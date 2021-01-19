Short Interest in Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Decreases By 14.6%

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 942,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,053.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNPRF. Societe Generale upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Uniper stock remained flat at $$37.00 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.07.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

