Short Interest in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Declines By 14.6%

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of XEL opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

