Short Interest in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Expands By 23.9%

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,245,522.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,857,108 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after buying an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,711,000 after buying an additional 370,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,205,000 after buying an additional 357,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $384.53 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $70.26 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.99, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $386.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $379.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $411.00 to $501.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

