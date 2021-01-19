Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Expands By 18.8%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,800 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 166.8 days.

ZTCOF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,830. ZTE has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.68.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

