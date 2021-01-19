Siemens Energy’s (SMEGF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMEGF. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SMEGF stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. 12,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48. Siemens Energy has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

