Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,785 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 2.7% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,390,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,354,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 624.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,025,616 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,461,000 after purchasing an additional 883,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 334.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,110,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $41,644,000 after purchasing an additional 854,642 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 258.0% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 875,143 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 630,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

LUV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.05. The company had a trading volume of 166,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,860. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.03.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

